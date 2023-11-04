Nine people have been confirmed dead after a speeding Toyota Hiace taxi rammed into a stationary trailer along the Jinja-Iganga highway.

The accident happened at Musita in Mayuge district when a taxi registration number UBE 939H coming from Kampala to Iganga rammed into a stationary trailer registration number RAC603Q/ RL1055 .

The trailer was also headed to Iganga but had suffered a mechanical problem.

“This trailer had broken down along the highway due to a mechanical fault and had not put any emergency warning signs/reflectors to alert other road users,” the traffic police spokesperson, Michael Kananura said.

The deceased include Nangobi filide, 35, a resident of Kaliro town council and her two- year old baby Brenda Naigembe, Opio Moses, 37 who was residing in Kampala with a home in Naluwerere Bugiri district, Mirembe Rachel 35 Kaliro town council, Sseruwaji Lukman, 23, a resident of Busei central Iganga but born of Luwewo Bombo Wakamukasa zone.

Others are; Isabirye Peter Oketch alias Peter Lupiira, the taxi driver and resident of Buwongo in Bugweri district, Alex Wanjala and Nantale Aisha,27, a resident of Bulanga Nantamu zone in Luuka district.

She was a wife to a local artiste Luwangula Sharif alias Excel J.

The deceased’s bodies have been conveyed to Iganga general hospital mortuary pending a postmortem.

Six other people who were traveling in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and they are currently receiving treatment at the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital.

Police have towed the wreckages to Mayuge central police station parking yard, awaiting inspection by experts from the traffic department.

Emmanuel Mukisa mayor Bulanga town council said that the stretch is dark yet the truck lacked reflectors to alert other road users.

“The truck suffered mechanical faults and the driver abandoned it on the highway without any reflectors,” he said.

The accident has caused an alarm from the community with many questioning vehicles which don’t have reflectors.

” We heard speaker of Parliament Anita Among saying that there should be urgency in towing such vehicles along the roads to avoid accidents. We pray that this directive is implemented,” said Buyinza Wilberforce Telime, one of the leaders in Iganga taxi park.

The Busoga East Region police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula added that the taxi was speeding.

She has urged other road users to abide by the traffic rules and regulations .