By Lukia Nantaba

The Minister for Information and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has warned health practitioners against engaging in extortionist tendencies at their respective health centers.

He made this call while officiating at the 4th graduation ceremony of Rugarama School of Nursing and Midwifery held at the grounds of the Diocese of Kigezi Headquarters located at Rugarama Hill in Kabale Municipality.

A total of 287 graduands were awarded nursing and midwifery certificates.

Baryomunsi emphasized the importance of medical practitioners adhering to the professional commitments they made, urging them to refrain from the unethical practice of extorting money from the sick in exchange for their services.

He also stressed that the healthcare profession is not just a job but a divine calling from God to serve His people by saving lives.

Baryomunsi further emphasized the need for healthcare practitioners to remain vigilant when entrusted with the lives of Ugandans.

He urged them to maintain a steady and cautious approach when dealing with patients’ lives.

At the function, the main celebrant, Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna, the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, expressed his appreciation for the graduates’ determination in choosing a path dedicated to saving people’s lives.

He encouraged them to remain steadfast in upholding the ethical standards of the medical profession.

Catherine Atuhere, the Principal of Rugarama School of Nursing and Midwifery, noted an increase in the number of nursing and midwifery graduates compared to the third graduation ceremony held in 2021.

This growth she said occurred despite the challenges, notably the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established by the Diocese of Kigezi, Rugarama School of Nursing and Midwifery began its operations in November 2013 with an enrollment of 350 students.