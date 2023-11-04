Five children in the care of dedicated health workers at Kiruddu and Mulago Women’s Hospital are showing remarkable progress in their battle for a chance at a healthier life. These young patients, once struggling to breathe due to severe airway issues resulting from a fire outbreak that gutted their dormitory at Kasaana Junior School in Masaka, are now on the path to recovery.

Medics at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital say, if all goes well, they will be discharged after 21 days.

Dr. Rose Alenyo, a consultant plastic surgeon at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital, sheds light on the status of the young stars.

“The five surviving children, can now sit, eat and speak a situation that builds hope for the caretakers” Dr. Rose Alenyo

According to Dr. Alenyo, the medical team is cautiously optimistic that if the recovery continues at this pace, the youngsters may be ready to leave the hospital after a 21-day period of intensive care and treatment.

Two of the five, are currently being managed at Women’s Hospital in Mulago and the others are still at Kiruddu.

Twelve children and their matron were affected by fire with two dying on the spot and five at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital where they were rushed from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.