Four people have been handed a seven year jail sentence by the International Criminal Division of the High Court after pleading guilty to being ADF members and funding the group.

The four include Dhikusooka Faiswali alias Hibwagi Sinani Faruuku alias Sooka, Muhindo Sarutiyona, Kamanya Musa and Agaba Farook who were arrested following the murder of ASP Muhammad Kirumira.

Prosecution led by Assistant DPP Thomas Jatiko and Chief State Attorney Lilian Omara told court that the group and others still at large between May 2018 and July 2019 in diverse areas and places in the districts of Mbale and areas of Elgon, Mayuge, Bukedi and other parts of Busoga, Kampala and other parts of Central Uganda and Kasese, belonged to or professed to belong to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organization.

The state also told court that they rendered support to ADF by recruiting and transporting recruits to ADF camps in the Democratic Republic of Congo knowing that the support they were rendering would be used for the preparation, commission or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Prosecution also told court that Dhikusooka Faiswali provided funds to ADF with the intention that the funds would be used or in the knowledge that such funds would be used by ADF, a terrorist organization.

The group however pleaded guilty to the charges and consequently Justice Suzan Okalany sentenced them to various jail sentences for belonging to a terrorist organization, terrorism financing, aggravated trafficking in person and trafficking in children after they entered into a plea bargain agreement with the state.

Consequently, Dhikusooka, Muhindo, Kamanya and Agaba were each sentenced to seven years imprisonment but the trail will proceed for Muzamiru Mukwaya who opted not to plead guilty.