Airtel Uganda Limited has pledged a generous contribution of shillings 265 million towards the much-anticipated Busoga Royal Wedding.

The commitment was formalized at a gathering hosted at Sheraton Hotel Kampala, where Japher Aritho, the Managing Director of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, presented the invaluable support to the officials of Busoga Kingdom.

With the grand Busoga Royal Wedding set to grace the 18th of November this year at the magnificent Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City, the Central Organizing Committee for the event has been humbled by the overwhelming support from well-wishers, with Airtel Uganda taking the lead in contributions.

In his statement, Japher Aritho shared his enthusiasm for being part of such a momentous occasion, emphasizing the significance of community involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During these times, when the Busoga Kingdom has received remarkable support from its people, we, as Airtel Uganda, find it both an honor and a responsibility to contribute to events as grand as the upcoming Busoga Royal Wedding,” he expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director also extended an appeal to other potential corporate entities to rally behind the Royal Wedding financially, recognizing the transformative potential of shared purpose in celebrating love, culture, and unity within the Busoga Kingdom.

Osman Noor Ahmed, the 2nd Deputy Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Airtel Uganda’s generous financial support, highlighting the company’s unwavering loyalty to the Busoga Kingdom.

“This contribution from Airtel Uganda stands as a resounding testament to their commitment to our cherished Busoga Kingdom.” he said