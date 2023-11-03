Members of Kampala Rice traders Association have threatened to sue the tax body ( URA) over the proposed 18% tax levied on rice imported from Tanzania.

Robert Ssentongo, the associations’ secretary says they will also demand to be paid billions of shillings for the spoiled rice after URA impounded their rice trucks for 2 weeks.

The traders, while protesting the payment of this new tax, claim it is not provided anywhere in the provisions of the East African Community Treaty.

The traders are also concerned with the consumer who may have to pay a heavy price for a kilogram of rice if the new import duty and VAT of 75% is maintained.

ADVERTISEMENT



Some of the traders who turned up in a press briefing in Kampala have explained how they travel to Tanzania and import some of the 50 indigenous types of rice but Uganda Revenue Authority lacks experts to tell if the rice is from East Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them , the machine procured by URA to detect the rice from Tanzania, is not competent having tricked it with rice from Uganda which if falsely confirmed to be Pakistan.

They now call upon URA to work along with them so as to solve the pending issue rather than using threats with huge taxes .