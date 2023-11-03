If you’re on the hunt for a tasty, healthy barbeque adventure that will delight your taste buds, look no further than Hybreed BBQ Lounge in Kamokya-Bukoto Street, Kampala! Nestled in the heart of the city, this hidden gem is a barbeque lover’s paradise that promises an unforgettable experience. Our diverse menu featuring mouthwatering Brisket, Chicken, and Charcoal Oven Grilled Pork Ribs ensures there’s something to please every palate.

Monday’s Brisket Bonanza

Kick off your week in style with our Brisket promotion on Mondays! Savor the delectable tenderness of our perfectly smoked Brisket. And, as a delightful addition, enjoy a complimentary 1-liter beer, turning your Monday blues into BBQ bliss! Indulge in the Brisket + 1 Ltr of beer combo for an irresistible price.

Tasty Tuesdays: Burger Extravaganza

Tuesdays are all about burgers at Hybreed BBQ Lounge! Sink your teeth into our mouthwatering burgers, each made with the finest ingredients and bursting with flavor. What’s more, with our Tuesday combo, you can pair your burger with your drink of choice—whether it’s an ice-cold beer or a refreshing soda—for just 30K.

Finger-Lickin’ Wednesdays: Chicken Delight

Wednesday is Chicken Day! Treat yourself to a bucket of our succulent chicken wings, lovingly seasoned and cooked to crispy perfection. To quench your thirst, we’re offering a combo that includes a soda—all for just 45K. It’s the perfect hump day treat!

Thirsty Thursdays: Hybreed Fusion Cocktails

Thursdays at Hybreed BBQ Lounge are all about sipping on our exotic Hybreed Fusion Cocktails, and we’re taking it up a notch with the added rhythm of a live band to elevate your dining experience! Our Hybreed Fusion Cocktails, carefully crafted by our expert mixologists, are the stars of the show. These one-of-a-kind cocktails combine flavours and ingredients in creative ways to provide you with a unique taste experience. Whether you prefer something sweet, tangy, or adventurous, our cocktail menu has something for everyone. The best part? When you buy one cocktail, you get another absolutely free. Prices vary according to the cocktails you choose, but rest assured, it’s a deal you won’t want to miss!

But that’s not all! On Thirsty Thursdays, we bring the enchanting vibes of a live band to our lounge. Immerse yourself in the rhythmic melodies and harmonious tunes as our talented musicians set the perfect backdrop for your evening. Whether you’re here for a romantic dinner or a lively gathering with friends, our live band will add an extra layer of excitement to your night.

As you sip on your Hybreed Fusion Cocktails and sway to the live band’s tunes, you’ll find the atmosphere at Hybreed BBQ Lounge to be the perfect setting for relaxation and good times. It’s a Thursday night to savour, making it an ideal choice for a midweek escape.

Fantastic Fridays: Pork, Cocktails & Quiz Night

Fridays at Hybreed BBQ Lounge are all about sizzling Pork Ribs. Satisfy your carnivorous cravings with our succulent Baby Back Ribs, made to perfection. What’s a Friday night without a delicious cocktail? As a special treat, we’re offering a free cocktail from our menu to accompany your meal. Our mixologists have crafted a menu of exceptional cocktails to tantalize your taste buds.

But that’s not all! Fridays at Hybreed BBQ Lounge are also Quiz Night. Gather your friends and put your knowledge to the test as you compete for exciting prizes and, of course, bragging rights. It’s a night of camaraderie and friendly competition that adds an extra layer of excitement to your dining experience.

Sizzling Weekends: Group Platters and Sangria

On Saturdays and Groove Sundays, gather your friends and indulge in our Group Platter. The platter is designed to satisfy every palate, and it comes with a refreshing pitcher of Sangria for just 130K. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the weekend!

Unbeatable Group/Party Offers

Planning a special event or gathering? Hybreed BBQ Lounge has unbeatable group offers that will make your celebration memorable:

For 25 people: 27K each. Enjoy a 2-meat plate of your choice, 2 sides of your choosing, and drinks. The venue is free!

For 50 people: 25K each. The same fantastic deal for your larger group.

For 150 people: 24K each. Even larger groups can savor this incredible offer.

For 200 people: 22K each. The more, the merrier! Your big group will love this deal.

At Hybreed BBQ Lounge, we’re passionate about providing a delightful dining experience. Join us throughout the week for a culinary journey you won’t forget. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers, and visit us in Kamokya, Kampala today! For reservations and inquiries, contact us at +256-743-333 343or visit our website at [Website URL]. We can’t wait to serve you at Hybreed BBQ Lounge!