Broadcasters have requested that Ugandan artistes refrain from including nude content in their music videos and social media posts.

They believe that before these artistes demand their content to dominate 90% of the media space, they need to consider the negative impact of their explicit content on society.

Media owners have expressed concern over the inability of some Ugandan artistes to distinguish between private and public body parts, which they believe is contributing to the degradation of societal values.

They argue that it is contradictory for these artists to advocate for the use of their faces in local companies’ branding while simultaneously promoting explicit content on their personal social media platforms.

Andrew Irumba, a representative of online media under the National Association of Broadcasters, highlighted that some of these artistes disregard the concept of private and public body parts entirely.

He urged the Ministry of Gender to intervene and encourage more responsible behaviour from artistes, as their current actions are detrimental to society.

Singer Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo and other entertainers have been advocating for government support in implementing and updating copyright laws, among other demands.

However, Irumba believes that before these demands can be fully considered, the Ministry of Gender should step in and address the issue of artistes sharing nude content.

In September this year, Members of Parliament expressed their concerns about the prevalence of excessive nudity in music concerts, specifically citing performances by two female artistes, Sheebah Karungi and Cinderella Sanyu.

They argued that these artistes’ dress code goes against traditional African values, although they did not clarify how these values are defined.

Ugandan artistes have also faced accusations of drug addiction, which has allegedly hindered their ability to fulfill their potential as educators, philosophers, and visionaries.

Some Members of Parliament pointed to nations like Singapore, South Africa, and the Democratic Republic of Congo as examples of countries that have successfully utilised their music industries to aid in the development of national identity and integrity.

They argue that music can inspire a sense of shared values and heritage within a nation.