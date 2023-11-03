Cordaid, a Dutch international non-governmental organization focused on poverty eradication and emergency aid, is organising a dissemination workshop to showcase the achievements and results of the Result-Based Financing (RBF) education project.

This workshop aims to highlight the progress made in strengthening the education system using the RBF approach.

The workshop has two desired outcomes: to improve primary education service delivery in selected schools of Kamuli district and to enhance the governance of primary education delivery through strengthened district Education Information Management Systems (EIMS).

To achieve these outcomes, the workshop seeks to increase the utilisation of high-quality primary education services and improve the overall quality of primary education.

It also aims to enhance the capacity of district-level regulatory bodies, institutionalise PBF in Uganda’s education system, and promote data-driven decision-making at the district level.

The workshop will bring together education actors and stakeholders from across Uganda, providing a platform for sharing the results and successes of the RBF Education project and facilitating experience sharing among participants.

The ultimate goal is to discuss strategies for scaling up the PBF approach within Uganda’s education system and ensuring its long-term sustainability.

The Ministry of Education will contribute by sharing their experiences and insights gained from exposure and learning visits to other countries in the region.

The dissemination workshop will be conducted as a national half-day meeting in Kampala, with invited education actors from various organisations and institutions attending.

The meeting will feature presentations on the results of the RBF Education showcase project, followed by discussions involving all stakeholders.

By collectively brainstorming and sharing experiences, the workshop aims to chart a way forward for scaling up the PBF approach in Uganda’s education system.

Through this dissemination workshop, Cordaid and its partners hope to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and a shared vision for improving primary education in Uganda.

Leveraging the successes achieved through the RBF Education project, they aim to create sustainable change and institutionalise the PBF approach within the country’s education system.

Cordaid has been actively involved in Uganda for over 20 years, focusing on capacity-building within civil society.

One of Cordaid’s notable contributions is the introduction of Result-Based Financing (RBF) in various countries, starting with Rwanda in 2001.

Over the years, Cordaid expanded its RBF initiatives to countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, and others.

These projects began as pilot programs and were later scaled up to regional or national programs upon achieving success, with Cordaid shifting its role to capacity building and technical expertise provision as the projects matured.

Cordaid collaborated closely with Ministries of Health and Education in different countries, securing funding from organizations like the World Bank, the European Union, and the Global Partnership for Education.

Through RBF interventions, Cordaid significantly contributed to strengthening health and education systems in these nations.

Presently, Cordaid continues to be involved in large-scale RBF implementation in the health, education, security, and justice sectors of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

In Uganda, Cordaid is implementing RBF interventions in the health and education sectors.

Their RBF Education project in Kamuli district works closely with the Ministry of Education and Sports, contracting the Kamuli District Local Government and 50 public primary schools as service providers.

The primary aim of this project is to improve access to quality education for marginalized communities in Kamuli district.