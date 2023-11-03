The commander of the UPDF contingent under the East African Regional (EACRF) Force in eastern DRC, Colonel Michael Walaka Hyeroba has urged his troops to be on the lookout and defend themselves in the event they come under attack.

“We should ensure constant alertness and readiness to act anytime. Be ready to defend yourselves. If they attack, don’t wait. The mandate gives us the right to self-defence,” Col Hyeroba told the troops.

He made the call during an ad-hoc operational meeting he held with commanding officers and men in regards the rapid changing security environment in EACRF areas of operation.

This comes at time of ongoing threats against the mission troops following a series of attacks on the forces of Burundi, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda contingents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ugandan convoy was a few weeks ago attacked by unknown armed assailants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UPDF logistics convoy was attacked at Rukoro- Burai in Rutshuru territory injuring two Ugandan peacekeepers.

Speaking to the troops on Frida, the Ugandan contingent commander said their job is to consolidate the gains registered, adding that the force must accept to be inconvenienced, avoid comfort zones and adhere to the standard operation procedures while executing its mandate.

He urged the commanders to ensure force protection and be on standby, ready to confront any hostility by enemies of peace on EACRF.

Col Walaka tasked his troops of to ensure the protection of those under threat and to support the humanitarian actors in case they need to reach to the needy community because the local populace are the reason why EACRF is in DRC for peace keeping mission and to stabilize the entire region at large.

He applauded the officers and men for the spirit of Pan Africanism and sacrifice rendered to the government and the people of DRC in the pacification of North Kivu.

The contingent commander reminded the commanding officer and the troops that, UPDF will support and work closely with the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) in ensuring total restoration of peace, and stability through peaceful dialogue as enshrined in the mandate approved by the East African Regional Heads of State Conclave held on 21 April 2022 in Nairobi.

He also referred to the Extra Ordinary Summit of East African presidents (Bujumbura) on February, 4 2023, and the decisions of the Chief of Defence Forces of February, 9 2023 in Nairobi.