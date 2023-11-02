The Minister for Information, ICT and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi has lambasted those comparing the regime of President Museveni with that of Idi Amin Dada, insisting that one can not compare heaven and hell.

While delivering his weekly briefing on cabinet decisions at the Uganda Media Center, Dr Baryomunsi said Museveni is synonymous with the restoration of a democratic dispensation while Amin was complete hell.

“There were no elections ( in Amin’s regime) no what, you can not compare the two. It is like comparing hell and heaven.”

The Minister was elaborating on Museveni’s rejection of the Amin Memorial Institute, adding that the NRM will not sanitise Amin’s history.

“Government cannot participate in glorifying heinous acts of Amin. Museveni came with guns and later sanitized it with elections” he said.

Museveni vehemently rejected a proposal from former Obongi County MP Kaps Fungaroo to set up and license a memorial institute to study Amin’s exploits.

According to Museveni, Uganda should have nothing to do with Amin’s history, it is just enough that Ugandans have forgiven Amin and his colleagues.