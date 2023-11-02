Police in Mbale are investigating a case of aggravated robbery of over Shs800m from Dhabshill Forex Bureau in Mbale City.

Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson Rogers Taitika confirmed the incident.

Taitika told Nile Post that the thugs first abducted two employees of the Forex Bureau including the cashier who was picking up money from Mbale City Centre.

The duo was ordered to switch from their vehicle number UBB 752D Toyota Spacio to a waiting Toyota Harrier belonging to the thugs after which they were blindfolded and driven to an unknown destination and ripped off all their belongings including the keys to the safe.

One team of the tugs kept the employees captive while others travelled back to Mbale and broke into the Bureau and used the keys to access the safe. The employees were released after executing the mission.

The Forex Bureau robbery is just an addition to a spate of robberies including breaking into people’s houses. Residents who preferred anonymity accused some police officers of being part of the racket.