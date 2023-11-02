The newly elected local council court members were officially sworn into office at Hotel Africana today.

The event was marked by an air of enthusiasm and anticipation as the representatives from various local councils who took their oaths of office in front of a distinguished gathering of government officials, community leaders, and enthusiastic citizens.

The induction ceremony was a significant step in Uganda’s local governance, emphasizing the importance of the rule of law at the community level. It was also an opportunity to celebrate the dedication and commitment of these council members who were elected by their communities to serve and uphold justice.

Grace Nalubega, Chairperson of the National Association of Local Councils (NALC), highlighted the significance of the local councils in the development and governance of Uganda commending the council members for their dedication to public service and their commitment to upholding justice and order at the community level.

“The council members who had successfully completed their training on legal procedures and community dispute resolution” she noted

The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking government officials, including the Minister of Local Government, Honourable Richard Opolot who emphasized the vital role local councils play in promoting grassroots development and the importance of ensuring access to justice at the community level.

“Local councils are the bedrock of our democracy, they play a crucial role in resolving disputes, maintaining order, and fostering unity within our communities,” said Honourable Opolot.

As these council members embark on their journey to serve their communities, the hope is that they will bring about positive change, promote justice, and ensure that the principles of democracy continue to flourish at the local level.