A Link bus driver who was captured on video texting on WhatsApp while driving has been arrested.

The driver identified as Andrew Jemba, 43, was accordingly intercepted and arrested at Kyegegwa Police.

A police statement confirms that Jemba who was driving a Link Bus registration number UBG 188P has been charged under Regulation 3(a) & 4 of Traffic and Road Safety (Restriction of Use of Mobile Telephone) Regulations, 2004.

A video of Jemba texting while driving went viral on social media. The Fort Portal bound bus was plying the busy Kampala- Fort Portal highway while Jemba perused through social media feeds, while in charge of the safety of at least 100 passengers.

“The police thus commend the public for their vigilance on road safety and call upon everyone to continue reporting and sharing any information on traffic violations on roads on our toll-free 0800199099 We continue to sound a warning to all motorists who use mobile phones while driving as this has been seen as one of the causes of road crashes in the country,” a statement from police reads.