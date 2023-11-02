By Catherine Nakato

The government of Kenya has announced a temporary ban on avocado exports via sea, starting from November 3, 2023. The decision, made by the Horticultural Crops Directorate (HCD), affects the export of Hass, Pinkerton, Fuerte, and Jumbo avocado varieties.

HCD acted after conducting a comprehensive survey to assess the maturity indices of avocado fruits in key production zones.

“Following the findings of the survey, we hereby notify the Kenyan avocado stakeholders that the closing of Hass, Pinkerton, Fuerte, and Jumbo harvesting season and export by sea for the 2023/2024 fiscal year shall be in force with effect from November 3, 2023,” stated HCD’s acting Director-General, Willis Audi.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this export suspension applies to sea transport, the air shipment of avocados, including those from other East African Community (EAC) countries, will not be affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, air shipments will be subject to thorough inspections by the Directorate, and traceability information will be mandatory for all consignments.

Temporary export bans have become a key strategy for Kenya to combat premature harvesting of avocados, which can result in the export of low-quality fruit. By allowing the avocados to mature fully before export, the country aims to maintain the high quality and reputation of its avocado produce on the global stage.

This announcement comes at a time when the demand for avocados has surged significantly, leading to improved prices for the fruit. For example, in the first half of 2023, Kakuzi, a prominent agro firm listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), reported a remarkable increase in profits from avocado exports.

Their profits more than doubled, surging from Sh654.8 million to Sh288.6 million in 2022. Kakuzi’s avocado exports have been reaching Europe and China, where the fruit has gained immense popularity.