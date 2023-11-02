The Johnnie Walker Uganda Open 2023 grand finale came with a spectacle; the launch of the gifting season!

All winners from the month-long tournament were presented with accolades and Johnnie Walker gift hampers labeled; the Gift of Big Flavor.

But there was something even more spectacular; each category winner, right from the Ladies’ Open winner, the Amateurs winner, and the professionals open winner, were presented with bottles of Johnnie Walker engraved with their names and a congratulatory message from Uganda Breweries Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gifting campaign is an initiative by Johnnie Walker that affords whisky enthusiasts an opportunity to choose the gift of big flavor, from the Johnnie Walker range, as the perfect gift to give to their loved ones this festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign which will go on throughout the festive season, entails customising of every Johnnie Walker bottle purchased with a personalised message, a name, or even a photo, just like they did for the winners.

Johnie Walker Uganda has set up a personalization studio at Carrefour Supermarket in Lugogo, for whisky enthusiasts and lovers to be able to purchase and customise the iconic bottle to their liking.