The Ugandan government is making significant strides in transforming the lives of rural small-scale farmers in Ankole through the implementation of micro-irrigation schemes.

In 2019, the Ministry of Water and Environment initiated the construction of these schemes, which have now become the cornerstone of improved livelihoods for farmers in districts such as Ntungamo, Rwampara, and Kazo.

The changing climate and shifting seasons have posed challenges to food production in Ankole, affecting both commercial and subsistence farmers.

The ministry now reports that districts embracing irrigation, like Rwampara, Ntungamo, and Kazo, are reaping the benefits with bumper harvests, ensuring food security for the region.

Linda Akankwasa, a sociologist from the Ministry of Water, highlighted the success of an 8-acre irrigation scheme in Rwampara, benefiting over 2000 people from four villages within a group of 59 members.

“Farmers in this region are now engaged in commercial farming to improve their living conditions,” she noted.

One such success story is Mubangizi Evarist, the chairman of the Ngugwe Arable Farmers Association, where 59 members cultivate crops such as tomatoes, watermelon, and green peppers. Evarist expressed,

“Our market currently is Mbarara. With the irrigation scheme, we no longer depend on seasons. In the previous harvest, we earned 17 million shillings.”

Eng. Edward Tumwesigye Babona, the senior engineer of water production at the Ministry of Water, elaborated on the impact of these micro-irrigation schemes, stating that in Rwampara, approximately four villages are benefiting from the scheme, which provides about 150 cubic meters of water.

Bishop Nathan Ahimbisiibwe, a farmer and lead farmer at the South Ankole Diocese, applauded the government’s efforts to preserve the environment and support local farmers.

He emphasized the project’s significance in encouraging people to avoid deforestation and swamp destruction, underscoring the expense of establishing individual irrigation schemes.

Bishop Ahimbisiibwe added, “Serious farmers are aided to establish these irrigation schemes, which are expensive for an individual to set up.”

Sharing his experience with church projects like coffee, fruit trees, and pineapples, Bishop Ahimbisiibwe revealed that since the establishment of the micro-irrigation scheme in 2019, their first harvest earned them an impressive shs50 million.

He further encouraged the cultivation of coffee, marking an agricultural shift within the region.

The use of water irrigation sprinklers during the dry season is now a common sight in Ankole.

This agricultural practice allows farmers to cultivate throughout the year and effectively combat the challenges posed by unpredictable weather variations and climate change.

As Ankole is often referred to as the food basket of Uganda, the government’s commitment to establishing irrigation schemes is proving to be a transformative force for the region, bringing prosperity to local farmers and bolstering food security.