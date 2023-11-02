Local football governing body, FUFA has named Belgian national, Joseph Paul Put as the new Cranes coach.

The 67 year old was officially unveiled on Thursday morning at FUFA House in Mengo.

He guided Burnina Faso to the AFCON finals in 2013 where they lost one nil to Nigeria.

Put has also previously coached at Gambia, Kenya and recently Congo Brazaville.

At club level he has been GSM Algiers in Algeria.

He will fill the position left vacant after the sacking of Serbian national , Micho Sredjovic.