Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has advised the government to promote traditional leadership, norms and practices to accelerate the journey of uniting Uganda and strengthening the national spirit.

Mayiga was speaking at a meeting with officials from the Busoga Kingdom who represented the palace to invite Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II to attend the wedding of the Kyabazinga Gabula Nadiope IV on 18th Nov 2023.

With days now counting down to the wedding of Busoga King Gabula Nadiope IV, officials from Busoga led by Premier Dr Joseph Muvawala visited Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga where they delivered a message from Kyabazinga requesting Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II to attend the Isebantu wedding this month.

Dr Muvawala told Katikkiro Mayiga that Busoga Kingdom is proud of its relationship with Buganda and they want this relationship to continue to grow hence their presence at the royal wedding will only cement their relationship the more.

Katikkiro Mayiga welcomed his guests and said that Buganda was ready to attend the wedding of the Kyabazinga.

Mayiga further advised the central government to strengthen traditional, multicultural leadership to facilitate the integration of the country otherwise their efforts will be delayed to lead them to prosperity.

The Buganda premier said that the government’s nationalism program would be slow to come to fruition but if it starts with making people treasure and appreciate where they come from, instilling nationalism will be a break in the dry ice.

Busoga thanked Buganda for the more than Shs120m it has invested in the preparations for the wedding of the Kyabazinga and cheques worth Shs114m have been handed over to Busoga.