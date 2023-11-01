Beer company, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), has handed over 10 hand pump boreholes worth shs 307 million to communities in the North Eastern Uganda sub-region of Teso, that will serve 4,800 people in districts of Kapelebyong, Katakwi and Bukedea.

The boreholes were officially received by the Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang during a ceremony held at Olilia B village, Okungur Sub-county, Kapelebyong District and attended by several Members of Parliament, Chief Administrative Officers and other local councillors.

Minister Ogwang, who was represented by the Soroti District Resident Commissioner Salim Komaketch said that Teso has long faced challenges related to water scarcity, adding that many communities have had to rely on unclean water sources – leading to health issues and affecting overall community well-being.

“This project stands as a testament to the positive impact that responsible corporate initiatives can have on society. As the Teso sub-region embraces this transformative change, the hope is that other organisations will be inspired to undertake similar efforts, ultimately leading to a brighter and healthier future for all Ugandans,” he said.

During the handover ceremony, Damon Ansell, the Director of Corporate Relations for Africa at Diageo ,UBL’s parent company said that the business supports programs that improve the communities within which they operate all over the world.

“Our commitment to sustainability is outlined by our Society 2030: Spirit of Progress agenda which is a programme through which we work to create a more inclusive and sustainable world. One of the ways we do this is by supporting initiatives that preserve and replenish this critical resource, particularly in water-stressed areas,” Ansell said.

Like several sub-Saharan countries, Uganda faces the challenge of a growing number of people who have limited or no access to safe drinking water, which calls for concerted efforts from different stakeholders to address.

According to Water.org – a global non-profit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world, out of Uganda’s population of 45 million people, 38 million people (83% of the population) lack access to a reliable, safely managed source of water and 7 million people (17%) lack access to improved sanitation solutions.

On a continental level, according to World Bank data, about 387 million people lived without access to basic drinking water services in sub-Saharan Africa in 2020, up from 350 million people in 2000.

Juliana Kagwa, UBL’s Corporate Relations Director, emphasised the company’s commitment to the well-being of the communities within which it operates. He said that access to clean water is not just a basic human right but also a fundamental necessity for the growth and prosperity of any community.

“Access to clean and safe drinking water remains a significant challenge in Uganda, and while there have been improvements in recent years, a substantial portion of the population – particularly in rural areas – still lacks access to clean water and sanitation facilities. By providing this vital resource, Uganda Breweries Limited has taken a commendable step towards empowering the people of Teso and enabling them to lead healthier and more productive lives,” Kagwa noted.

UBL has so far invested over shs 20 billion in water and sanitation projects across Uganda benefiting over 2 million people.

Some of the projects include a shs335 million piped water supply system in the Buwali sub-county of Bududa district that has benefited over 2,000 residents, the construction of 37 boreholes in the Acholi sub-region and the implementation of a shs1 billion water and sanitation project in Bulangira, Kibuku District in partnership with Water Aid Uganda.

Similarly, in 2022, UBL commissioned 20 boreholes estimated at shs 560m to communities in the Northern and North-Eastern sub-regions of Lango and Teso that have since benefitted over 9,000 people in the districts of Oyam, Lira, Kapelebyong, Katakwi and Bukedea.