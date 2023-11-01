By Hatmah Nalugwa Ssekaaya

Assalaam alaykhum wa rahmatullahi wa barakaatuh …

I was having a conversation with one of my friends, Hakim, who has a company and had just finished conducting interviews for graduate trainees from one of the tertiary institutions to join their Internal Audit Team.

He told me that most of the candidates came from within Kampala and some from far districts like Mbarara, Arua… which costs around ugx100,000 on their round trip. He was pleased that they made his work easy, because they invested in the interviewing exercise.

Hakim said that after the evaluation, he requested his colleague to requisition for transport refund for all those who made the day of the interviews a success.

Some of his line managers disagreed with the suggestion, saying that theirs was a profit making organization and could not spend on job seekers.

That they had to incur the cost because they must look for jobs anyway.

My friend disagreed with his team, and this is his argument: “Today, our job ads easily go viral and recruiters do not spend on job searches but get a pool of applications.

The only cost of recruitment companies/organisations should accept is to give these people back what they put in for the potential employer.

Successful candidates are entitled to a fee that also helps them settle in in terms of transport to work or relocating near work. Unsuccessful candidates should get a cash refund payable to them through mobile money.

Also while in the waiting room, the candidates in the morning are entitled to breakfast, those in the afternoon are entailed to lunch with all staff. Hakim concludes by saying that Job seekers deserve decent treatment.”

What is your take on this my friend’s argument? Let us ponder together.

Shukran.