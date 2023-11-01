The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has urged religious leaders to promote cultures that do not conflict with their beliefs and to show children right from wrong for a brighter future for the world.

Mayiga was speaking at a meeting with the Adventist Church leadership in Uganda where the church handed over a Shs10m cheque to the kingdom to support its operations.

After the meeting between Archbishop Maka and the Katikkiro Mayiga, the two spoke to the media.

Katikkiro Mayiga first commended the Adventists for their contribution to education and health as well as instilling humanity in the children of the country and urged other faiths to learn from them.

Nkyazizza Ssaabalabirizi Pr. Dr. Moses Maka Ndimukika, wamu n’abukulembeze b’ekkanisa y’Abaadiventi ab’enjawulo. Nneebaza obukulembeze bw’abaadiventi olw’omulimu gwe bakola mu byenjigiriza n’ebyobulamu, abantu bangi nnyo abayise mu masomero gaabwe, agatasomesa baana kuyita… pic.twitter.com/2NvwUsnxdU — Charles Peter Mayiga (@cpmayiga) November 1, 2023

Mayiga has urged religious leaders across the country to prioritize culture and sacrifice souls for a brighter future for the country.

Former Adventist Archbishop in Uganda Dr John Kakembo thanked Katikkiro Mayiga for his good leadership and Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s commitment.

The current Archbishop Pr Dr Moses Maka Ndimukika credited Mayiga for having welcomed Adventists at all times and also pledged to continue working together for the good of the people of Uganda.