The Masaka City education department has issued strict measures that are to be followed to the dot by schools in the wake of a dormitory fire that killed seven pupils at Kasaana Junior school in Nyendo Mukungwe division on Monday.

The pupils were killed following a short suit in their dormitory .

However, in response to this horrific incident, the Masaka City education has issued guidelines to ensure safety of learners in boarding schools.

According to the city education officer, Stephen Kafeero, the guidelines aim to prevent fire outbreaks and enhance preparedness to tackle such emergencies in the future.

“ Schools are now required to conduct regular fire safety drills to prepare students and staff for emergencies and must install state-of-the-art fire detection and prevention systems, including smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and fire blankets in dormitories and other high-risk areas,” Kafeero said.

He noted that all dormitories must conduct double deckers, not triple deckers as it was shown at Kasaana junior school’s dormitories whereas every school must have clearly defined evacuation plans and designated assembly points for students and staff.

“Regular inspections of school buildings will be carried out to identify and address potential fire hazards whereas schools must maintain up-to-date emergency contact lists and ensure easy access to emergency services.All dormitory windows and doors must not have iron bars to the quick escape of pupils and students when an outbreak occurs.”

Kakeeto emphasised that no school will be allowed to open up in the first term of 2024 without all these, noting that they will work closely with schools to implement these measures.