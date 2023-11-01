The Government has launched a campaign to promote gender equality in household chores and ensure the fair distribution of unpaid care work between wives and husbands.

This initiative is in response to the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution to commemorate the International Day of Care and Support, which aims to address the burden of unpaid care and domestic work on women and girls.

In Uganda, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development officially launched the Day on Monday in order to highlight the value of care work and recognize care workers as essential contributors.

Sheila Ariiho,Senior Women in Development Officer from the Ministry of Gender, acknowledged the impact of unpaid care work on women and girls, both socially and economically.

She emphasised that this work often remains unrecognised and limits women’s opportunities for economic empowerment and overall well-being.

While the International Day of Care and Support will not be declared a public holiday, it will be observed nationally on October 29th each year.

The commemoration will be similar to other important days such as the 16 days of activism and rural women’s day.

Suzan Acen, Coordinator Gender and Peace at Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), highlighted the progress made in recognizing the importance of unpaid care and domestic work.

She called for efforts to address unfair arrangements regarding paid and unpaid care work, aiming to create an environment that supports women’s economic autonomy and the well-being of care workers and the communities they serve.

Regina Bafaki, Executive Director of Action for Development and UWONET Board Member, urged stakeholders to effectively communicate the campaign’s message to different groups of people.

“Today the dicourse surrounding care wok has shifted and that is why it has been recognised by UN as International Day . It is gaining broader recognition, “she said.

Jane Ocaya-Irama, Women’s Rights Advisor at OXFAM in Uganda, emphasised the need to view care as a social good rather than a burden in order to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment.

She attributed gender inequality in leadership positions and economic empowerment in Uganda to cultural and religious norms that reinforce unequal distribution of unpaid care work.

Ocaya-Irama expressed optimism that empowering women economically will contribute to sustainable gender equality and economic development.

The United Nations recognizes that the resolution to commemorate the International Day of Care and Support is crucial in promoting the rights of caregivers and care recipients.

They note that the resolution aligns with the increasing demand for care work due to global aging trends and emphasizes the importance of investing in a robust, gender-responsive, disability-inclusive, and age-sensitive care and support system.

According to a 2019 survey conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), men spend more time on productive work compared to women.

Additionally, women spend significantly more time on unpaid work.

Stakeholders are advocating for a fair distribution of unpaid care work between husbands and wives to enable women to participate more fully in the labour market.