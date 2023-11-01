Counting down to the eighth edition of the Nyege Nyege festival this year, an energetic Ugandan DJ lineup has been unveiled to perform at the Smirnoff Electric stage with Afro-EDM- an Afro Beats merge with modern electronic dance music, taking center stage.

Popular Deejays, Vanss, Slick Stuart, Dash, Alza, Bugy, Lito, and more are set to deliver a non-stop flow of music featuring vocalists like Kohen Jaycee and Akeine for acoustic takeovers during the festival.

The selected DJs shall perform on specific days from Friday to give all Smirnoff consumers a wholistic and memorable music appreciation.

“We have mindfully curated a diverse performance lineup to suit the different music

tastes and preferences of our consumers at the festival”, said Judie Nandekya Smirnoff Brand Manager- Uganda Breweries Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our partnership with Nyege Nyege has given us a platform to reignite the fiesta vibes and further immerse our consumers into the edgy and vibrant world of Smirnoff through modern and cool trends like Afro-EDM music and house music,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, dance ,rap battles and Smirnoff virtual games are also set to take place at the Smirnoff electric stage .

This year’ Nyege Nyege festival will take place between November, 9 and 12 as an African music and arts festival that’s deeply rooted in culture, community, and diversity attracting a worldwide audience annually.