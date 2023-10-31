By Catherine Nakato

The Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) and the Church of Uganda have officially inked a memorandum of understanding.

This historic partnership, part of the UNOC-led Alliance for Climate Resilience, aims to plant a staggering 40 million trees across 40,000 to 100,000 hectares and promises to be a game-changer in the fight against climate change.

“Tree cover loss in Uganda in the past few years stands at over 1 million hectares, with negative consequences for climate change,” stated Michael Mugerwa, the Acting Chief Executive Officer at Uganda National Oil Company.

The partnership is set to address this alarming issue head-on by focusing on conservation, afforestation, and reforestation efforts.

“UNOC has joined hands with the Church of Uganda to promote conservation, afforestation, and reforestation while supporting conservation,” Mugerwa emphasized.

The Church of Uganda, a significant and influential institution in the country, is ready to play a pivotal role in this vital mission.

“The Church is ready to contribute to the drive by stepping up mobilization efforts for conservation,” affirmed Andrew Agaba, the Director of Household and Community Transformation at the Church of Uganda.

This collaboration, as part of the UNOC-led Alliance for Climate Resilience, seeks to create a greener and more sustainable future for Uganda and the world.