By Peter Eceru

On 7th October, 2023 Captain Mike Mukula posted on X (formerly twitter) about the need to rethink Uganda’s current population growth trajectory.

Capt. Mike Mukula is the National Resistance Movement Party vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda and former Minister of State for Health.

For avoidance of misrepresenting him, I will reproduce his post here. “We seriously need to rethink our approach to population growth and demographic gains and apply birth control strategies…. 2030 our population will be approximately 50M and 2050 approximately 120m…. our economy will not be able to sustain the social economic demands”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This post generated intense debate on twitter. Then on Tuesday the Daily Monitor ran a screaming headline, “Girls to get birth control from the age of 15 in the new plan”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article threw the spanner in the works. Members of Parliament jumped into the debate with some MPs calling the proposal “devilish” and “would formalize defilement”.

This debate was captured even in international media including the British Broadcasting Corporation. While it is important for the nation to have honest conversations on matters such as these that touch directly on the future of millions of Ugandan girls, their communities and the country’s growth prospects, the sentiments expressed during the debate are worrying.

These sentiments are not in line with government commitment to end teenage pregnancy as provided in local and global commitment and the quest for demographic dividend as espoused in the National Development Plan III.

While parliament has passed resolutions to end teenage pregnancy in the country, these commitments were not reflected in the debate in the Parliament.

Just like during the HIV/AIDS era, Ugandans, especially their leaders must ask the hard questions and engage in deep self-reflection.

Why is it that inspite the country’s commitment to ending teenage pregnancy, no significant progress has been made over the last 20 years?

To understand the magnitude of the problem and what it means for this country it is important to put this debate in context. According to the recently released Uganda Demographic Health Survey-2022, teenage pregnancy rates in Uganda dropped marginally from 25% to 24%; 135 of every 1000 women who give birth are women aged 15-19 years, 54 of every 1000 abortions are by girls aged between 15 and 19 years.

It should also be noted that Uganda’s teenage pregnancy rates remain among the highest and has been between 24-25% over the last 20 years. This means that on average 1 in every 4 teenage girls is pregnant.

In comparison with the regional peers, even though the demographics are substantially similar, the teenage pregnancy rates in Uganda are way beyond the regional averages.

According to the 2022 Kenya Demographic Health Survey of 2022, teenage pregnancy rates dropped from 18% to 15% over the last 6 years, in Ethiopia teenage pregnancy rate is at 13% and Zanzibar at 8%. In all honesty Uganda remains the black sheep in the region and the question of teenage pregnancy should not be treated as business as usual.

The argument that provisions of contraceptives to under aged girls will promote promiscuity is flawed. At the height of HIV/AIDS in 1980s, the conservatives/moralists had a similar argument against the use of Condoms as a preventive measure against HIV/AIDS.

They had argued for Abstinence and Being Faithful and had rejected the use of condoms. They argued then, like now that giving the option of use of condoms will be open promotion of sex which would then worsen the infection rates.

This argument cost live of thousands and blew away dreams and aspirations of many families and individuals. Available evidence now indicates that the adoption of condoms was the game change in the fight against HIV/AIDS and was responsible for huge drop-in HIV infection rates in Uganda.

A study conducted by UNFPA indicated that about 64% of teenage mothers will not complete primary education level and about 47% of teenage mothers will end up in peasant Agriculture work and government spend 645 billion shillings on their health care and the education of their children.

This has a direct impact on the country’s quest of benefiting from the demographic dividend. The demographic dividend can only be achieved when we are able to keep young people in school, skill them and ensure that they become a productive population that will drive the country on the path of economic growth.,

Demographic dividend will not be achieved when we have dependent child mothers raising children as well and I think what I read from Captain Mike Mukula’s post on X.

Countries that have managed to bring down teenage pregnancies chose the path of using scientifically proven approaches.

As a country, we do not need to reinvent the wheel, because other countries have demonstrated evidence of what works and what does not work.

We need to promote age-appropriate sexuality education to enable young people make responsible decisions about their sexuality and build self-esteem; and expand available options for young people to avoid pregnancy, and break the cycle of impunity for perpetrators of sexual violence against children.

The writer is the Program Coordinator Advocacy

Center for Health Human Rights and Development