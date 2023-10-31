Next Media, Uganda’s leading media conglomerate has formally entered into partnership with Busoga Kingdom as the official media partner for the forthcoming Busoga royal wedding.

The partnership is envisioned towards redefining media coverage and bringing the majestic event to audiences around Uganda, and the world at large.

The announcement, made by Next Media group CEO Kin Kariisa, comes as a celebration of culture and a pledge to ensure that the world bears witness to this yet to be historic event with the partnership offering a 360-degree broadcast coverage and live broadcasting of the wedding.

According to Kin, this broadcast partnership is set to be allocated across multiple Next Media brands, including the widely acclaimed NBS TV, and the brands various social media platforms.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for us to be part of a momentous cultural event in Uganda’s history,” Kariisa said.

“We are dedicated to showcasing the Busoga Royal Wedding in all its grandeur, giving it the prominence, it deserves and sharing it with an extensive global audience.”

This partnership is based on a series of mutually beneficial terms agreed upon by both parties.

Among these terms, the Busoga Kingdom will officially designate Next Media and its brands as the official media partners for the wedding.

This prestigious title will be instrumental in ensuring extensive media coverage, as the partnership extends to include select brands, such as NBS TV, Sanyuka TV, and Afro Mobile, in all promotional activities and features.

In addition to broadcasting, Next Media will also have exclusive access to the event.

A team of select members from Next Media, along with their crew, will be present to ensure seamless coverage and comprehensive reporting of the wedding festivities.

They will have the privilege of conducting interviews with key figures and delegates attending the event, offering an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the Busoga Royal Wedding.

Next Media brands will enjoy prominent branding opportunities at all the events leading up to and during the wedding, further solidifying their role as a critical contributor to this momentous occasion.

While appearing in an interview on Amassengejje extra show yesterday, the head of media coordination for the forth coming royal wedding and Minister in charge of General duties in the office of the prime minister Justine Kasule Lumumba affirmed the partnership and hailed the conglomerate’s pivotal role in the broadcast of the royal wedding.

“The Busoga royal wedding is a significant cultural event, and we are honored to have Next Media as our official media partner,” Lumumba said.

“This partnership ensures that the world will witness the grandeur of our traditions, and we’re thrilled to have Next Media play a pivotal role in making that happen.”

The Busoga royal wedding, scheduled for November 18th, will undoubtedly be a spectacle to behold.

With Next Media’s unwavering commitment to providing extensive and unparalleled media coverage, this historic event is poised to captivate audiences across the globe and leave a lasting legacy in the annals of Ugandan culture.