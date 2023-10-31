MTN Uganda is pleased to join the Ker Alur Kingdom in celebrating the 13th Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty Ubimu Phillip Olarker Rauni III. This milestone marks not only a significant moment in the history of the Ker Alur Kingdom but also reaffirms MTN Uganda’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the socio-economic well-being of its residents.

Brian Kagwisagye, the MTN Uganda Regional Business Manager, congratulated the Ker Alur Kingdom and its people on this momentous occasion. He stated, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Ker Alur Kingdom and His Royal Majesty Ubimu Phillip Olarker Rauni III on the occasion of his 13th Coronation Anniversary. This is a testament to the rich cultural heritage and the deep-rooted traditions that continue to thrive within the Ker Alur Kingdom.”

Brian further affirmed MTN Uganda’s dedication to this partnership and its ongoing support for the Kingdom’s initiatives. “As a corporate entity dedicated to fostering the concept of shared value, MTN is firmly committed to collaborating with the Ker Alur Kingdom to enhance the socio-economic well-being of its residents. We are proud to stand with the Kingdom in achieving this noble objective,” Kagwisagye said.

In line with the commitment to uplift the Ker Alur Kingdom through health, education, and sports initiatives, MTN Uganda is pleased to announce the launch of this year’s Ker Alur Bicycle Races and Football Matches, which are set to take place after the Coronation Anniversary celebrations. Both women and men will participate in these exciting sporting events.

This year’s theme for the tournament is “Celebrating Educating and Retaining Girls in School.” This theme underscores the importance of empowering and encouraging girls to stay in school, complete their education, and thereby contribute to the development of their communities.

The Kingdom of Ker Alur, with its 58 counties grouped into three sub-regions (Jonam, Padyere & Okoro), will field participants in the Bicycle Races and Football Matches, showcasing the region’s vibrant sporting talent.

Prime Minister of the Ker Alur Kingdom, Prince Lawrence Opar Angala the Jadipu, expressed gratitude for MTN’s continuous support. He encouraged the people to actively participate in the games, emphasizing the importance of education, particularly for girls, as a means to empower and uplift the community.

MTN Uganda’s commitment to the Ker Alur Kingdom goes beyond just sports. As part of the celebrations, MTN will make a generous donation of 110 million towards the Coronation Anniversary and the Ker Alur MTN Bicycle Races and Football Games, reflecting the organization’s ongoing dedication to supporting the cultural and socio-economic well-being of the Ker Alur Kingdom.

MTN Uganda extends its best wishes to the Ker Alur Kingdom and its residents on this historic occasion and looks forward to the exciting events and activities planned for the celebrations.