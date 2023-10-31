MTN Uganda’s corporate social responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, is excited to announce the selection of 25 projects for the inaugural MTN Changemakers Initiative.

This initiative, designed to create a lasting impact on the lives of millions in Uganda focusing on youth, women, persons with disabilities, and communities in need, aligns with the company’s 25-year celebration of transforming Uganda’s communities.

It also reflects MTN’s belief in collaborative efforts to create an unstoppable wave of change in the communities countrywide.

MTN Foundation is committing UGX 500 million to these selected projects, aligning with its core focus areas of economic empowerment, education, health, water, and the environment.

The 25 projects span five sub-regions, ensuring widespread support and positive change across the country: Northern Sub-region (West Nile, Lango, Acholi, and Karamoja); Eastern Sub-region (Busoga, Teso, Bugisu, and Bukedea); Greater Central Sub-region (Luwero, Mpigi, Masaka, and Mukono); Central Sub-region (mainly Kampala); and the Western sub-region (Kigezi, Bunyoro, Ankole, and Tooro).

Ms. Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, congratulated the winners for their outstanding proposals, emphasizing their potential to positively transform their communities.

“We, at MTN, believe that Ugandans are doers, and their actions inspire us. Therefore, extending our support to them will enable them to exceed their expectations and realize their dreams for the betterment of their communities,” she said.

Ms. Mulinge also extended congratulations to all applicants, highlighting MTN’s commitment to supporting entities dedicated to community transformation.

She emphasized MTN’s commitment to improving the lives of communities, recognizing that a transformed community significantly contributes to the country’s economic growth and development.

Ms. Mulinge expressed MTN’s openness to further partnerships with various organizations to realize community goals and dreams.

Brian Mbasa, Senior Manager at MTN Foundation, provided details on the project implementation timeline.

“The project will run from 1st November, 2023 to 31st December, 2023. Following this, we will profile the implemented projects in the first quarter of 2024,” he said.

Ashiraf Komoire, the founder of Skool Bike, expressed his excitement about the support from MTN, which will significantly contribute to the expansion of their bike rental initiative for students.

“Presently, we have a fleet of seven bikes available for rent, primarily serving students from Kololo Secondary School at a rate of Shs2,000 per day. With the support from MTN, we are enthusiastic about broadening our services to benefit more students who have to trek long distances to school,” Komoire stated.

Launched in July, the MTN Changemakers Initiative aims to empower local individuals and organizations committed to making a profound difference in their communities.

Over the past decade, MTN Foundation has invested UGX 30 billion in over 250 projects across various focus areas, including health, education, water and sanitation, and youth empowerment, changing lives and making communities stronger nationwide.

MTN Change Makers beneficiaries