The number of pupils who died in a fire that gutted the dormitory at Kasaana Junior Primary School in Masaka City has risen to seven.

According to Jamaada Wandera , the Southern regional deputy police commander, two more victims have died at Kiruddu Hospital where they had been transferred .

These have been named Arnold Tumwesigye, Martin Muganga, Hillary Walugembe, Jordan Ssendagire, and Austine Kisomosi.

, “Yesterday, we initially reported 12 pupils affected by the fire outbreak, with two fatalities. However, as of last evening and this morning, we received heartbreaking news that five more children have also succumbed to their injuries,”Wandera said.

He sent condolences to the families of the deceased children.

“As the police, we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the fire. We have received assistance from a team of technical experts from the police headquarters who are meticulously examining the fire scene, and we hope their findings will enable us to compile a comprehensive report,” he added.

He urged the school authorities to adhere to the guidelines established by the Ministry of Education, such as not installing bars in windows and ensuring adequate dormitory space to prevent similar incidents.

“We have noticed that many schools are not following these guidelines. It’s crucial for the ministry and law enforcement to work together to ensure that school administrators comply with these guidelines because these children are the future leaders of our country,” he said.

The fire incident happened at the dormitory of Kasaana Junior School in Nyendo-Mukungwe division, Masaka City which housed 15 children from the top and primary one classes.

Police have attributed the fire a short circuit.

Steven Kakeeto, the Masaka City Education Officer, asserted that the school management could not release the remaining students from school.

Kakeeto explained that the city education department and security authorities have assumed control of the situation, collaborating with the school’s management to manage the situation.

The incident is the second fire outbreak in the area, after another that gutted Masaka Senior Secondary School in Masaka City and consumed the school’s girls’ dormitory and caused significant property damage.