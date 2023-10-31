The High Court in Iganga has sentenced a man to 52 years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing a five year old boy in ritual sacrifice.

Justice David Batema sentenced Hassan Kafudde to 52 years imprisonment together with Issa Muyita, the father to the deceased who was sentenced to 25 years for killing Juma Muyita, 5 who was a pupil of Mirembe Junior School in Kawempe in 2017.

In his ruling, Justice Batema noted that the sentence should serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Following the ruling, child right advocates who attended court hailed court for the ruling .

While addressing the media, the DPP spokesperson Jackline Okui welcomed the sentence that she said will help serve justice.

She also appealed to parents to stay away from sacrificing their own children to acquire wealth, noting that the vice is rampant in Busoga sub-region.