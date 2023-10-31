Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down in Kenya for a four-day state visit.

The royal couple’s arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Monday evening was met with grandeur, marking their first official visit to an African nation since their coronation in May.

Welcoming the monarchs at the airport were esteemed figures, including Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS, Musalia Mudavadi, as well as the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan.

This visit, warmly extended by President William Ruto, holds immense importance as it falls on the eve of Kenya’s 60th anniversary of independence from Britain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coming in the year of His Majesty’s Coronation, this visit so early in The King’s reign demonstrates the value we place on the thriving and modern UK-Kenya partnership, which brings mutual benefits to our two nations and the wider region,” expressed Mr. Wigan in a press release on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The royal itinerary is brimming with significant meetings and engagements. On Tuesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to meet with President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the State House, where they will discuss matters of mutual interest.

Notably, Queen Camilla will delve into the First Lady’s activities, including women’s economic empowerment programs, emphasizing the importance of female empowerment in Kenya’s socio-economic landscape.

The royals’ visit encompasses multiple destinations, including Nairobi, Mombasa, and its surroundings, symbolizing the depth of their commitment to Kenya’s diverse cultural landscape and development.

This historic visit does not overlook the complexities of history. Buckingham Palace, in a statement on October 11, recognized the shared history of the UK and Kenya, including the turbulent period known as the “Emergency” from 1952 to 1960, which marked a painful chapter in Kenya’s struggle for independence.

During their visit, King Charles III will take time to understand the wrongs suffered by the Kenyan people during this period, acknowledging the need for reconciliation and understanding.

“Their Majesties’ program will reflect the ways in which Kenya and the United Kingdom are working together, notably to boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change, promote youth opportunity and employment, advance sustainable development, and create a more stable and secure region,” Buckingham Palace stated.

The royal couple will engage with a diverse range of stakeholders, from government officials and United Nations staff to CEOs, faith leaders, young people, and future leaders. They will also meet Kenyan Marines training with the UK Royal Marines, reinforcing the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

In a poignant gesture, Charles and Camilla will pay tribute to the late Nobel Laureate, Professor Wangari Maathai, whose remarkable life and work continue to inspire change in Kenya and beyond.

Their visit will include visits to historically significant sites such as the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens and the site of Kenya’s declaration of independence in 1963.

King Charles III will host a technology showcase, focusing on Kenya’s young people and future leaders. Additionally, he will visit the Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa and meet with faith leaders from the coastal city.

While this visit is an opportunity to celebrate the enduring relationship between the UK and Kenya, it also sparks calls for addressing past grievances.

Calls for an apology for the atrocities committed during the Mau Mau uprising, in which approximately 10,000 people lost their lives during Britain’s suppression, are likely to be a point of discussion during the visit.

In a statement from the British High Commission in Nairobi, it was revealed that King Charles III would meet veterans and endorse the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s efforts to ensure proper commemoration of Kenyans and Africans who supported British efforts in the World Wars.