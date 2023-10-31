Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, announces the launch of Black November, a month-long shopping celebration that is set to redefine the conventional Black Friday experience across all stores in Uganda. This exceptional event spans the entire month of November, offering customers more days to shop and more ways to save.

Comprising four distinct weeks, each with its own special focus, Black November is poised to be the ultimate destination for shoppers seeking exceptional deals and exclusive offers. From November 1 to November 8, kickstart your holiday shopping during the first week, featuring exclusive offers on a diverse range of products, including electronics, home appliances, toiletries and every day essentials. The following weeks will celebrate self-care and pampering, offering fantastic deals on beauty, personal care, health, and fitness products, as well as baby essentials.

The month-long event will also focus on food items, with outstanding discounts on groceries. The grand finale of the month-long celebration brings the spotlight back to big-ticket electronics, home appliances and toys, just in time for the festive season.

Commenting on the campaign, Christopher Orcet, Regional Director of East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retailstated: “At Carrefour, we are dedicated to redefining the shopping experience, and Black November exemplifies our unwavering commitment to this. By extending the celebration across the entire month of November, we aim to provide our customers with an extraordinary shopping journey that goes beyond expectations, continuing to create great moments for everyone, every day. We remain steadfast in our dedication to making memorable experiences accessible and affordable to our valued customers.”

Visit your nearest Carrefour store, social media channels or https://www.carrefouruganda.com/ to find out more about Carrefour’s offerings.