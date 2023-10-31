Telecom giants, Airtel Uganda have entered a partnership with Easybuy, a device financing company to ensure Ugandans acquire smartphones and pay later.

According to the partnership, Airtel Uganda customers will be able to acquire either Tecno, Itel and Infinix phones after paying only 30% of the cost and pay the balance later with a repayment period of up to one year.

“With the launch of this innovative partnership, we are setting in motion a product that will make smartphone ownership more accessible than ever. This partnership means we are not just a telecommunications company, but a force dedicated to breaking down the barriers that limit the opportunities for Ugandans to connect, learn, and thrive in the digital age,” said Carol Asio, the head of retail business at Airtel Uganda.

Smartphone penetration

The quarter three performance report for the financial year 2022/23 by the Uganda Communications Commission indicated that internet subscriptions experienced significant growth, adding 1.2 million new internet subscriptions and reaching a

total of 27 million in the country.

The number of Ugandans who own smartphones is still down partly due to the cost of these gadgets.

Oscar Talon Mbabazi, the business director for Easybuy said,“With Airtel Uganda’s extensive clientele, this partnership is a significant step towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can enjoy the benefits of owning a smartphone,” Mbabazi said.

According to the head of retail business at Airtel Uganda, the partnership will also empower more Ugandans, especially those in underserved communities, with the tools they need to connect, learn, and prosper.

“ We are excited to embark on this journey together, and we are confident that our collaboration will create a positive impact on the lives of Ugandans and give them a reason to imagine,” Carol Asio said.