The Israeli government has confirmed the identities of two Tanzanians believed to be held hostage by Hamas militant group since the 7 October attack near Gaza border.

Joshua Loitu Mollel and Clemence Felix Mtenga were in Israel as part of an agricultural internship program, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

“They were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and are being held hostage in Gaza. Please join us in praying for their safe and immediate return,” the statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) added.

It attached photos of the two.

Joshua’s father told the BBC that Israel’s ambassador to Tanzania reached out with assurance that Tel Aviv was following up the matter. The father had earlier narrated about the family’s desperate search for Joshua.

Clemence’s family is yet to speak about their missing kin.

Tanzania’s embassy in Tel Aviv did not immediately comment on the statement.

According to the embassy, Tanzania has over 350 of its citizens living in Israel. Among them, around 260 are students.

A yet to be identified South African national is also among 224 hostages being held by Hamas, according to the Israeli government.

Source: BBC