Masaka Regional Referral Hospital has been the scene of tears and grief as the facility struggled to save the lives of pupils injured in the Kasaana Primary School fire today. Ten young pupils were admitted to the hospital, but the unfortunate outcome saw the loss of two lives.

In the wake of the Kasaana Primary School fire, the hospital’s emergency department witnessed a flurry of activity as medical professionals, including teams from the Red Cross, Uganda Police, and the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, worked tirelessly to save the lives of the young learners.

For over ten hours, the emergency department remained inaccessible to non-staff members. Meanwhile, outside the hospital, parents and relatives of the victims congregated, their frustrations evident as they grappled with the situation.

As the conditions of the young victims continued to deteriorate, the medical staff made the difficult decision to transfer them to Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala for specialized treatment.

Dr. Kato Kalazani of the Red Cross explained that despite Masaka Regional Referral Hospital having specialists capable of handling burn cases, the absence of a fully functional burns unit remained a significant limitation, tragically resulting in loss of life.

Hospital Administrator Charles Tumusiime highlighted an additional logistical challenge, noting that, despite the presence of two ambulances in the hospital’s parking yard, neither was available to transport the victims to Kiruddu Hospital, where they were referred for specialized treatment.

The devastating incident has sent shockwaves through the community, underscoring the urgent need for well-equipped medical facilities to manage emergencies such as this.

As the families of the young victim’s grapple with their losses, questions are being raised about the preparedness of healthcare infrastructure in handling such critical cases, emphasizing the need for improvements to prevent similar tragedies in the future.