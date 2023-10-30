By Solomon Kyambadde

Shamie Destiny Foundation, a non-profit charity organization with a heart for making a meaningful impact in the lives of children and youth across Uganda, marked its four-year anniversary with a heartwarming celebration.

Founded by the compassionate and ambitious Shamim Kawawa Destiny, the foundation has tirelessly strived to generate resources through fundraising initiatives and community partnerships to support various outreach programs.

Supported by her family and close friends, Ms Shamie’s vision of transforming communities in Uganda began to take shape. Under the guiding light of faith, the foundation conducted numerous outreach programs, including the Mityana Outreach in 2019, Sanyu Babies Home in 2020, Kabalagala Slum Outreach in 2021, Katalemwa Cheshire Homes in 2022, and Noah’s Ark Advocates for Children with Disabilities in 2023. Each of these initiatives has brought light and hope to many lives.

The fourth-year anniversary of the Shamie Destiny Foundation was celebrated in a special event held at HBT Hotel in Kampala on October 29, 2023. The event brought together a close-knit group of friends who have supported the foundation’s noble cause over the years. The celebration was a testament to the positive impact the foundation has made in various communities

As the foundation enters its fifth year, Shamie Destiny Foundation has set its sights on further expanding its efforts to transform communities across Uganda. With the unwavering support of dedicated friends and well-wishers, the foundation is committed to touching even more lives and creating a brighter future for children and youth.

Shamim Kawawa Destiny’s journey from a compassionate young individual with a dream to a leader of a charitable foundation making a real difference serves as an inspiration to all. The Shamie Destiny Foundation is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of a caring heart and the positive change it can bring to the world.