It was a moment of happiness for residents and local leaders in Busakira subcounty in Mayuge district after newly constructed administration blocks were commissioned by Paul Okot Okello, the commissioner for Local Government.

In December 2016, the Mayuge district council resolved to create eight new sub counties to take services closer to people.

The resolution was endorsed by the Local Government Ministry and parliament in 2017.

The new sub counties Bukabuli, Jagusi, Busakira Bukatube, Mpugwe and Wairasa Mayuge town council The creation of the new sub counties brought to fifteen the number of sub counties in Mayuge district.

A few years ago, the Bunya South Member of Parliament, Idd Isabirye donated land to Busakira sub county to house the administrative block.

Speaking during the commissioning of the new block, Isabirye said that owing to complaints from his voters who were trekking several kilometres for services, he decided to give a helping hand by donating land for construction of the block.

Sylvia Wabula the Busakira Sub county chief said previously, they were conducting council sessions under tree shades without anywhere to keep the minutes of the meetings but said the new block will give a new lease of life to them.

The commissioner from the Ministry of Local Government, Paul Okot Okello said the lacks of infrastructure like office blocks has seen local governments perform poorly in service delivery.

He attributed this state of affairs to lack of enough resources to cater for all the pressing needs.

“Despite the challenges, the Ministry has continued to mobilize resources to provide physical infrastructures especially the administrative structures (office blocks). We believe that office buildings are critical and important assets at the district. I would like to assure you that you have motivated the ministry to keep the subsequent requests in view,” he said.