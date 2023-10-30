In the world of music, there are artistes, and then there are the legends—the ones whose voices stir our souls, whose songs become the soundtrack of our lives, and whose stories inspire us.

One such legendary artiste is none other than the sensational songstress, Juliana Kanyomozi who will star in the first episode of Tusker Malt Conversessions – Season Two, come November 5.

The Ugandan music sensation has been gracing the airwaves and our hearts for decades. Her journey from an aspiring singer to an iconic diva is nothing short of inspirational.

“Juliana Kanyomozi’s episode is just the beginning of a series that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a journey into the hearts and minds of celebrated artistes, each with their unique tales to tell,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Brand Manager Premium Beer.

If you’ve ever been enchanted by the captivating voice and charismatic presence of Juliana Kanyomozi, you’re not alone.

Her story will unfold in an intimate production that promises an exciting and premium experience for all music enthusiasts.

“We want music lovers to revel in not only the craft behind the show but also appreciate the uniqueness that the Tusker Malt brand brings to the table. There is nothing like appreciating good music and great artistes over premium beer that is the epitome of brewing craftmanship,” she added.

The Tusker Malt Conversessions takes music to a whole new level. It’s not just a performance; it’s a ‘conversession’, a connection, and a revelation. Artistes share their personal stories, their creative processes, and the emotions behind their iconic songs. It’s a glimpse into the life of the artiste, the person behind the star.

Juliana Kanyomozi’s appearance on the Tusker Malt Conversessions promises to be a memorable one. Her fans will be treated to an exclusive and premium experience, as she opens her heart and shares her amazing journey in the world of music.

So, mark your calendars for November 5 when the show will stream live on YouTube Channels: @Tusker Malt Lager UG and @Swangz Avenue.