The Uganda National Examinations Board(UNEB) has together with police arrested a TikToker who used his social media accounts to give daily updates about “leaked” S.4 exams to members of the public.

Sseguya Karim, who goes by the moniker, Fresh Karim on social was arrested last week after he had gained fame in sharing what he termed as leaked Uganda Certificate of Education papers.

“He every morning went to social media and shared the said UNEB papers for his followers. He was arrested after sharing a fake history paper,” UNEB spokesperson, Jennifer Kalule Musamba said on Monday.

In his videos, the Tik Toker would ask his followers to send him What App messages so he could add them to a group where he would get them more details about the leaked S.4 papers.

A scan of his social media accounts shows that the Tik Toker shared several papers that he claimed were leaked UNEB papers for the ongoing UCE exams

According to UNEB, Sseguya would share the said leaked exams on his TikTok and Instagram accounts and that in no time, he had gained a big following from members of the public, including S.4 candidates who sought to get copies of the said leaked exams.

However, as luck would have it, Sseguya was arrested , a day after sharing what he termed as the history paper.

On detention, he told police that he was only doing this to get a big following which would in turn earn him money.

“He confessed that he would get UNEB Passed papers, superimpose the front page and insert the year 2023, and then make video clips which he would share with his followers,” Kalule said.

She said the TikToker will be arraigned in court to answer charges of unauthorized possession of what is purported to be UNEB exam papers.

The UNEB spokesperson warned members of the public against participating in any form of exam malpractice that she said may include, but are not limited to; providing external assistance to candidates, permitting collusion/ copying by candidates, sanctioning smuggling of unauthorised materials into the examination rooms, impersonation and substitution of scripts.

“Involvement in any of these or any other form of malpractice is an offence. It shall lead to cancellation of the results of the candidates, and while those involved in facilitating the act of malpractice, either willfully or negligently, will be charged under section 25 of the UNEB Act 2021. For such an offence of aiding and abetting malpractice, once convicted, a person is liable to a fine of between 20-40 million shillings, or to a term of imprisonment ranging between 5-10 years.”