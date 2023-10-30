The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of intentionally delaying to organise Local Council (I), II and Women Councils elections in a bid to suit the ruling National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) interests.

It should be noted that the term of office for LC I and II chairpersons expired on July 10, 2023 while that of Women Councils expired in 2022.

Till now, it is unknown when the roadmap for the LC elections will be released.

Whereas the EC blames the delays in organising the elections on lack of funds, FDC, on Monday, said it had learnt that the EC could be playing mind games with the elections in an attempt to take political parties in the opposition by surprise in order to favour NRM party.

“The purpose of these maneuvers appears to be aimed at creating confusion and disarray within opposition political parties and making it difficult for us to adequately prepare for the elections.” FDC said in a statement.

”There is a real risk that the Electoral Commission intends to hold these elections as a surprise when it suits the ruling party’s interests as they have done before.” the opposition party added.

The party also accused the NRM of plotting to exploit the Parish Development Model (PDM) to distribute money to voters during these and other elections.

“As we speak now, the NRM leaders are moving across the country discriminately distributing money under the guise of the Parish Development Model some of which will certainly end up in the campaigns.”

In light of the raised concerns, FDC has asked the EC to desist from playing mind games, and immediately release a clear and unambiguous roadmap for LC elections.

“We urge the Electoral Commission to desist from playing “Ping-Pong” and to provide a level playing field for all political parties and candidates.”

In April, EC submitted a request for Shs60.8 billion to conduct Local Council elections in the 70,626 villages across the country.

However, the request was challenged by a section of Members of Parliament who argued that the funds were exaggerated.