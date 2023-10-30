By Joseph Omagor

In March 2020, the Bukona Agro Processors factory in Nwoya District, Uganda, was inaugurated by President Yoweri Museveni as a symbol of hope for cassava farmers in the Acholi sub-region.

Simultaneously, the president launched the Cassava Commercialization Project in Pader District, intended to provide raw materials for the factory’s production of ethanol, an alternative energy source for cooking, with the aim of reducing dependence on firewood.

The ambitious project was sparked by concerns over environmental damage caused by the thriving charcoal business in Northern Uganda. The Cassava Commercialization Project, initiated by the Gulu Archdiocese and managed by Father Mathew Lagoro Okun, saw an initial success, with up to 20,000 farmers embracing cassava as a cash crop.

However, a recent visit to the Bukona Agro Processors factory revealed a startling shift. The factory, under the directorship of Pravin Kekal, now primarily relies on maize grain as the main raw material for ethanol production, instead of cassava.

This transition from cassava to maize raises questions about what happened to the initial cassava-centric vision of the project. The factory claims that the Acholi sub-region faces a shortage of cassava, which has necessitated the use of maize and, at times, sorghum as alternative raw materials for ethanol production.

Evelyn Ayoo, a chemist at Bukona Agro Processors, noted the challenges of procuring cassava and explained that they resort to using maize and sorghum in the absence of sufficient cassava supplies.

The decline of cassava production can be attributed to several factors, including a mismatch between the enthusiasm for cassava planting and the factory’s readiness to purchase the harvest. This led to farmers having excess cassava, which, with no buyers, rotted away.

The Member of Parliament representing Chua West in Kitgum District, Okin PP Ojara, expressed his disappointment with the cassava commercialization project. He believes that the Ugandan Parliament should institute policies to safeguard the interests of all farmers.

Father Mathew Lagoro Okun cited negative competition, financial constraints, and the need for improved training for farmers as challenges that hindered the cassava commercialization project in the Acholi sub-region.

While the Bukona Agro Processors Limited has adapted by utilizing maize as an alternative raw material, providing employment for 200 people and a market for maize farmers, the Cassava Commercialization Project remains a distant goal.