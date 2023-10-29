Evolve Africa, the organisers of the prestigious annual Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAs), have extended the deadline for submissions for the 2023 awards to next week.

The organisers announced on Wednesday October 25th, that the deadline for entries from the different contenders had been extended from October 22nd, to October 31st.

Shafique Ssemakula, a co-founder of the awards said that the extension came about after receiving calls from several willing participants, to be allowed some more time to perfect their submissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards provide a unique opportunity to recognize and celebrate the remarkable efforts made by marketers and brands in Uganda. We received a number of calls from different partners, asking to be allowed more time to put together better submissions, and we felt it imperative to extend the deadline by a few days,” Ssemakula explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year’s UMEAs edition promises to be even more exciting, with a strong panel of judges and incredible support from the different sponsors. We encourage all marketers and brands to utilize the extension to prepare the best submissions for their activities and brands,” Ssemakula added.

A jury of six renowned industry professionals, carefully selected based on their leadership, contributions to the profession and brands, experience, and academic qualifications, will have the difficult task of assessing and choosing this year’s winners.

The esteemed panel of judges includes: Rd. Benedict Mugerwa, Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte, Johnpaul Okwi, Jackie Rukare Namara, Rogers Anguzu and Barbra Arimi Teddy.

The jury will evaluate entries across various categories to determine the finalists and eventual winners, creating a level playing field for marketing professionals and brands of all sizes and sectors.

This year’s Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards are anticipated to be more competitive, showcasing the innovation and creativity of the marketing industry in Uganda.

The UMEAs, now in its third year, celebrates outstanding marketing campaigns and initiatives that have made a significant impact in the industry.

The UMEAs 2023 are organized by Evolve Africa and sponsored by; I&M Bank, Kampala Serena Hotel, Centenary Bank, NSSF, Equity Bank, KFM, NTV, Spark TV, Daily Monitor, Radio City, Matooke Republic, Wango App and Kadanke Brand House.

To submit entry for any of the categories, one should simply visit the UMEAS website: https://umeawards.org/entry-submission-form/

The UMEAs 2023 awards categories include.

Advertising campaign of the year Best use of partnership marketing Best use of digital marketing PR Campaign of the year Best innovation- new product/ service Experiential marketing Campaign of the year Best Not for profit/Social good campaign*NEW- For entry but not for public vote Best ESG campaign *NEW-For entry but not for public vote Rising Agency of the year- For entry but not for public vote Agency of the year-For Entry not for public vote Marketing Campaign of the year-For entry but not for public vote UMEAs Marketing Pioneer Award- Not for entry and public vote

The nomination criteria and eventual winners for the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards 2023 shall include.

Strategy alignment in relation to campaign objectives, costs/budgets Implementation in terms of creativity, target audience reach, challenges faced. Impact in terms of Return on Investment, Budget control

Important Timelines:

Submission Deadline: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Finalists Announcement: Monday, November 13, 2023

Awards Gala: Thursday, December 1, 2023.