The state has withdrawn bribery charges against the former Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Executive Director David Livingstone Ebiru.

In an October, 25, 2023 letter to the Anti Corruption Court, the deputy Inspectorate of Government, Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria said the ombudsman is no longer interested in purusing the case against Ebiru.

“Take notice that the Government of Uganda intends that the proceedings against Livingstone Ebiru shall not continue,” Dr.Achan said in the letter.

Whereas the charges had been slapped against Ebiru, he has never been formally charged in court, despite his arrest by police.

Ebiru was arrested and taken to court on July, 26, 2023 but was taken back to police under unclear circumstances without him being formally arraigned in court.

He was supposed to appear in court on October, 31, 2023 to take plea.

The problems

Problems for Ebiru started when he appeared before Parliament’s Committee on Public Accounts – Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) and admitted paying a shs100 million bribe in a desperate attempt to prevent the termination of his contract.

“I confess that I bribed the board to secure my position. The shs100 million was handed over to one board member for distribution,”Ebiru said.

He was consequently dismissed from the position of the UNBS Executive Director by the Minister for Trade, Francis Mwebesa after being found guilty of misconduct, mismanagement and misappropriation of funds.

The IGG later took interest in the matter and issued an arrest warrant against Ebiru.

In a July, 21, 2023 warrant issued by the deputy IGG Anne Twinomugisah Muhairwe, police officers were ordered to effect the arrest of Ebiru to answer allegations related to corruption.

“Whereas Mr.Ebiru was ordered to appear before the Inspectorate of Government at July, 21, 2023 at 2pm and subsequent days to testify what he knew and or to furnish information in relations to an ongoing inquiry, he has not appeared according to the summon issued in that regard and has not furnished any evidence for his failure to respond to the summons,” the deputy IGG said in the arrest warrant.

The ombudsman therefore directed that any officer who sees Ebiru should arrest him .

He was consequently and taken to court on July, 26 but was not charged.

Circumstances under which all these incidents happened are not clear.