The Johnnie Walker Bottle Turn Up experience brought the party to life at the Villa, in Bukoto on Friday night. Scotch enthusiasts were in for a treat, and the Bukoto-based bar was full of good vibes as partygoers enjoyed every bit of the exciting Bottle Turn Up experience.

As the night unfolded, the spacious bar that had an early crowd was clearly ready to be the backdrop of an unforgettable evening. With an incredible lineup of top DJs, the patrons had no option but to sing along and dance to the amazing DJ mixes.

However, it was DJ Roja that stole the show, as he took revelers on a euphoric musical journey that was a fusion of both old and trending Afrobeat, dancehall, Amapiano, and reggae jams.

Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Brand Manager, explained that the bottle turn-up activations are the brand’s way of making Johnnie Walker more accessible to scotch lovers and consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s also important to note that the festive season, a season of giving is here, and through these activations, we are making it even more convenient for our consumers to access the gift of big flavor; Johnnie Walker, at their preferred party spots. You can buy your friends and loved ones the perfect gift to give, and we shall personalise it with engraved messages or photos to make the gift even more meaningful,” Kyokunda said.

Kyokunda also highlighted that the Bottle Turn Up activations are just the beginning, leading up to a bigger series of events dubbed ‘The Walker Town Experiences,’ that she said would offer whisky enthusiasts an unprecedented fun that shall fuse whisky immersions with music, fashion and culture.

The Bottle Turn Up experiences shall continue with take overs in different top hangout spots around Kampala over the weekends.