Political actors and constitutional lawyers are divided on the proposed move being mooted by the government to introduce the position of Assistant Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

These believe that the move will address the continuity of sittings of Parliament, a view opposed by legal minds terming it as a waste of taxpayer’s money.

Regardless of the ongoing rift between the government and opposition over the failure to table a report on missing persons, the government plans to amend laws and provide for the position of assistant deputy speaker of Parliament.

The revelations were made by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao while responding to some of the queries from legislators.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to inside sources, the assistant deputy speaker will be designated with the responsibility of presiding over not very major business in the house like discussing a motion that may require a resolution by forwarding the matter to a committee, receiving business in the house that may not require statutory authority by the speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is still a proposal, former Parliamentary Commissioner Emmanuel Dombo says that all the previous parliaments have had such discussions when the two principals are out of the country or faced with social problems.

Dombo who is currently the NRM director of communication recounts when the nation lost a former legislator, which caused tension as the two speakers were out of the country.

But National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya and George Constitutional Musisi’s lawyer are doubtful if the move will bring unity and cause meaningful debates given the government’s interest in the house.

Dombo has however urged the opposition to amend their differences with the government as an opportunity to claim this slot.

The proposal comes after the speaker Anita Among gave birth, which guarantees her 60 days of maternity leave according to the Public service standing order. This leaves the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa the only person available and in case of a challenge, the house comes to a standstill since the current law only allows for the Speaker and Deputy.