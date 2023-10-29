Former Jinja town clerk, Jofram Waidhuuba has been arraigned before the Anti Corruption Court in Kampala and charged with abuse of office, fraudulent procurement of a certificate of title and conspiracy to defraud.

Waidhuuba on Friday appeared before grade one magistrate Esther Asiimwe and charged with using transfer forms to allocate Jinjia Municipal Council land.

Prosecution told court that Waidhuuba, while employed by Jinja Municipal Council as Deputy Town Clerk irregularly signed transfer forms to enable a private company, God Will Agencies Ltd procure a certificate of title on government land located in Jinja City.

The company is owned by Tusiime Isaac who is jointly charged with Waidhuuba but remains at large.

Waiduuba and other public servants in Jinja were also involved in many dubious land deals to enrich themselves.

He however denied the charges and was consequently was granted a shs2 million cash bail whereas each of his two sureties was given a shs25 million non-cash bond.

The court also summoned, Waidhuuba’s co-accused, Isaac Tumusiime to appear in court on November, 30.

Waidhuuba was arrested by the State House Anti Corruption Unit.