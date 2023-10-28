The Mountain Division Commander, Maj Gen Dick Olum has cautioned Local Defence Personnel (LDP) against living reckless lifestyles and urged them to guard themselves against HIV/AIDS.

Olum made the call on Friday while presiding over the pass out of over 461 LDPs who were undergoing refresher training at Hima Training School, Kasese District.

He equally advised the ladies against early pregnancies.

Olum further challenged the LDPs to be disciplined in order to progress in their careers in the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces and warned them against desertion.

The 222 Brigade Commander, Col Saul Nabimanya said that the newly passed-out trainees received proper training in accordance with the operational capabilities in the Mountain Division area of responsibility.

He added that the newly passed out LDPs were ready to be launched in the theatre of operations under the 222 Mountain Brigade area of operation.

Present at the function were Brig Gen Steven Mugerwa, senior and junior officers under the Mountain Division.