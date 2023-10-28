President Museveni has vehemently rejected a request by Kaps Fungaroo, the former Obongi West MP to license an institute in memory of former President Idi Amin Dada.

Fungaroo had written to the First Lady and Minister of Education Janet Kataha Museveni asking the ministry to consider licencing an institution to celebrate Amin.

However, on stumbling upon the request, President Museveni wrote to his wife, the minister urging her to thwart the request.

“This is a wrong request and it should be rejected,” Museveni ruled.

Museveni argues that Amin’s government was illegal and Amin was unconstitutional as a leader.

Museveni also maintains that Amin committed so many atrocities including killing Acholi and Lango soldiers in Mbarara and prisoners in Mutukula prison, not forgetting Ben Kiwanuka, and Basil Bataringaya.

“We do not have to talk Amin destroying the Ugandan economy by his ignorant expulsion of our Indian entrepreneurs that went away to enrich Canada and the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Therefore, it is not acceptable to license an institute to promote or study the work of Amin. It is enough that the forgiving Ugandans forgave the surviving colleagues of Idi Amin. Let that history be forgotten,” he decreed.